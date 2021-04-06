1,389 candidates to run in 36 lists in Palestine election [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 1,389 candidates to run in 36 lists in Palestine election [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] 1,389 candidates to run in 36 lists in Palestine election [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Palestinian Election Commission announced it has approved 36 candidate lists ahead of the legislative elections set for next month.

The committee said in a press release that access to the lists and candidates' details are available on its website and in its offices and voters are welcome to submit objections to the lists of candidates no later than Thursday.

Of the 36 lists that had applied to run in the election, seven are parties while 29 are independent lists. A total of 1,389 candidates have also applied to run in the polls, including 405 women who make up 29 per cent of the candidates.

The committee said if objections are submitted against any candidate or list, it will study the complaints within three days and issue its decision in writing. Appeals can then be submitted within three days. A court will then rule in the matter in no more than seven days and its decision is final.