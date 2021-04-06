Official: Iran arrested Israel spy in Azerbaijan province

The Iranian authorities have arrested an Israeli spy and several other people with contacts with foreign intelligence services in the eastern province of Azerbaijan, Iranian Fars NewsAgency reported.

The agency quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying that "an Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan province … also other spies who were in contact with several countries' intelligence services have been arrested as well."

The Iranian official said that the Iranian security authorities have also arrested 19 members of a gang engaged in fraudulent crimes including forgery.

The official did not give further details about the nationality of the Israeli spy or any of the other alleged spies.

