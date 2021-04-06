Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Official: Iran arrested Israel spy in Azerbaijan province

April 6, 2021 at 1:32 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Azerbaijan, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. - [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Iranian flag [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
 April 6, 2021 at 1:32 pm

The Iranian authorities have arrested an Israeli spy and several other people with contacts with foreign intelligence services in the eastern province of Azerbaijan, Iranian Fars NewsAgency reported.

The agency quoted an Intelligence Ministry official as saying that "an Israeli spy has been arrested in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan province … also other spies who were in contact with several countries' intelligence services have been arrested as well."

The Iranian official said that the Iranian security authorities have also arrested 19 members of a gang engaged in fraudulent crimes including forgery.

The official did not give further details about the nationality of the Israeli spy or any of the other alleged spies.

READ: Israel agrees to pay $600,000 in compensation to 15-year-old Palestinian shot in the eye

Categories
Asia & AmericasAzerbaijanIranIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments