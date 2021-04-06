Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan cancels law that boycotts Israel

April 6, 2021 at 7:12 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Sudan
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - JANUARY 17: Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021. On January 6, Sudan became the third Arab country to sign the US-brokered "Abraham Accords" on normalising ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year. ( Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency )
Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021 [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency]
Sudan has cancelled a law that boycotts Israel that was imposed since it gained independence from Britain, the Council of Ministers said in a statement on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

"The Sudanese Cabinet has passed in its meeting today a new law that canceled the 1958 law of boycotting Israel," according to the statement.

"Sudan is assuring it sticks with the solution of the Palestinian issue through the implementation of the resolutions of the two states," it added.

It noted the law would be implemented after the final ratification by the Council of Ministers and the Sovereign Council.

Sudan accepted normalising ties with Israel last year after pressure from the US following delisting the African nation from countries that sponsor terrorism.

Haaretz: Morocco secretly received weapons from Israel years before normalisation

