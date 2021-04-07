Warnings of serious attempts to push Palestine refugees to leave Lebanon

Palestinian factions yesterday warned of plans being drawn up behind closed doors aimed at pushing Palestine refugees out of Lebanon, Arabi21 reported.

According to the news site, many lawyers have started carrying out candid and systematic work aimed at encouraging desperate refugees to accept compensation and agree to move abroad in search of a better life.

These activities, Arabi21 warned, are in fact attempts to push them to concede their right of return and to leave the refugee camps which have been a symbol of Palestinian resilience.

In response to the claims, PLO sources said all Palestinian factions are studying steps which can be taken to combat these measures.

