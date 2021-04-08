Portuguese / Spanish / English

Greece and Qatar discuss cultural cooperation

Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, (C) in Athens, Greece on 15 June 2020 [Byron Smith/Getty Images]
Greece and Qatar have begun talks about enhancing cultural ties with each other, which will include a "Greece-Qatar Culture Year". The details were given after the official two-day visit by Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni to Doha at the invitation of her Qatari counterpart, Salah Bin Ghanem Al-Ali.

According to a Greek ministry announcement, their meetings focused on the widening and strengthening of cultural relations and bonds between Greece and Qatar. Mendoni also met with the head of Qatar's Museums Authority, Sheikha Al-Mayassa Bint Hamad Al-Thani, on Monday.

"We are moving forward in substantial cooperation, which will have obvious results and an important imprint on the relations between the two countries," explained Mendoni. "The people of Qatar show great interest in Greek culture, both for our cultural heritage and for contemporary artistic creation."

One outcome of the meeting will see Greece participating at the Doha International Book Fair in January 2022. In return, Qatar will also attend next year's Thessaloniki International Book Fair.

Mendoni was given a tour of Qatar's new National Museum by Chief Executive Officer of Museums Ahmad Al-Namla. A replica of the Charioteer of Delphi was also unveiled in Doha's metro station as a gift from Greece to Qatar.

