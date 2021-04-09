Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt working for prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel

April 9, 2021 at 9:45 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Member of Hamas Political Bureau Khalil Al-Hayya (C) as Hamas delegation head to the Egyptian capital Cairo to continue talks regarding the upcoming Palestinian elections on 15 March 2021 in Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Egypt is believed to be working towards reactivating its mediation between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and Israel for a new prisoner exchange deal, Al Quds Al Arabi has reported.

An Egyptian security delegation apparently visited the Gaza Strip and Israel earlier this week for meetings about the latest developments in the Palestinian elections. The issue of a prisoner swap was also on the agenda.

The Egyptian delegation was led by Major General Ahmed Abdel Khaleq, who is in charge of the Palestinian file in the Egyptian intelligence service. The visit to Gaza was "unannounced" and he met with Hamas officials only; no other factions were involved.

Abdel Khaleq has previously managed to negotiate understandings between the Palestinian factions and Israel.

Hamas did not comment on the visit of the Egyptian delegation and the meeting.

