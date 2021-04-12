Dubai to deploy driverless cars from 2023

Dubai has signed an agreement with General Motors Co's majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary to operate its autonomous vehicles in Dubai starting in 2023, Reuters reported the emirate's crown prince announcing today.

The self-driving fleet will reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said on Twitter, adding that Dubai would be the first location outside the United States to operate self-driving vehicles.

By 2030, Dubai aims to cut transportation costs by 900 million dirhams ($245 million) annually and save 1.5 billion dirhams ($0.4 billion) in reducing environmental pollution by 12 per cent per year, while generating 18 billion dirhams ($4.9 billion) annually in economic revenues by making the transport sector more efficient, Sheikh Hamdan said.

