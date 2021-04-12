Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Egypt adds 103 Muslim Brotherhood members to terror list

April 12, 2021 at 10:16 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Egyptian protesters stand in the burnt headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo, Egypt on 1 July 2013 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images]
Egyptian protesters stand in the burnt headquarters of the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo, Egypt on 1 July 2013 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images]
 April 12, 2021 at 10:16 am

Egyptian authorities have added the names of 103 members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group to the country's list of terrorists, local media reported.

The Money Laundering Combating Unit (MLCU) published the names on its website after court rulings were issued against them on 9 March and 4 April.

In March 2020, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi approved amendments to the Terrorist Entities Law, which include expanding the confiscation and freezing of assets, funds, and property of those included on the terrorism lists.

The official announcement of the inclusion of any group or persons on these lists is automatically followed by the confiscation of their assets and banning them from travel.

READ: Egypt sentences Muslim Brotherhood acting leader to life

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments