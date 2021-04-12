Egypt adds 103 Muslim Brotherhood members to terror list

Egyptian authorities have added the names of 103 members of the banned Muslim Brotherhood group to the country's list of terrorists, local media reported.

The Money Laundering Combating Unit (MLCU) published the names on its website after court rulings were issued against them on 9 March and 4 April.

In March 2020, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi approved amendments to the Terrorist Entities Law, which include expanding the confiscation and freezing of assets, funds, and property of those included on the terrorism lists.

The official announcement of the inclusion of any group or persons on these lists is automatically followed by the confiscation of their assets and banning them from travel.

