Egypt adds 51 people to terror list

April 7, 2021 at 10:13 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
SOCHI RUSSIA - OCTOBER 24: (RUSSIA OUT) Egyptian President Abdel Fattal el-Sisi speaks at the Russia-Africa Summit on October 24, 2019 in Sochi, Russia. Leaders of African countries have gathered in Sochi for two-days summit. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattal Al-Sisi in Sochi, Russia on October 24, 2019 [Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images]
The Egyptian government yesterday published the names of 51 more persons that have been added to its terror list.

Sisi Era – Cartoon [Carlos Latuff/MiddleEastMonitor]

In March 2020, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi approved amendments to the law of terrorist entities, approved in 2015, to enable the state to expand measures such as confiscations and the freezing of assets of those listed as terrorists.

By having their names added to the terror lists, the 51 persons are automatically banned from travelling, and their assets are confiscated by the state.

Since Al-Sisi, then military chief, led a coup that toppled the late President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the government has launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissidents which has seen tens of thousands detained or forcibly disappeared. The government also labelled the Muslim Brotherhood group, from which Morsi hailed, as a terrorist organisation and accused it of plotting the militant attacks that took place primarily in the Sinai Peninsula in the country's north-eastern region. The Brotherhood denies the accusations.

