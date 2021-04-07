Egypt adds 51 people to terror list

The Egyptian government yesterday published the names of 51 more persons that have been added to its terror list.

In March 2020, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi approved amendments to the law of terrorist entities, approved in 2015, to enable the state to expand measures such as confiscations and the freezing of assets of those listed as terrorists.

By having their names added to the terror lists, the 51 persons are automatically banned from travelling, and their assets are confiscated by the state.

Since Al-Sisi, then military chief, led a coup that toppled the late President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the government has launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissidents which has seen tens of thousands detained or forcibly disappeared. The government also labelled the Muslim Brotherhood group, from which Morsi hailed, as a terrorist organisation and accused it of plotting the militant attacks that took place primarily in the Sinai Peninsula in the country's north-eastern region. The Brotherhood denies the accusations.

