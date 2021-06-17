Arab Council calls for halt to execution of 12 Muslim Brotherhood members

The Arab Council, a human rights body, yesterday called on the international community and rights groups to help stop the implementation of death penalties against 12 Muslim Brotherhood members upheld by the Egyptian judiciary early this week.

In a statement, the Arab Council, chaired by former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki, denounced the "shocking rulings" by the judiciary against the Muslim Brotherhood leaders.

Egypt's highest civilian court on Monday upheld the death sentences of 12 Muslim Brotherhood members, including senior leaders Mohamed Al-Beltagy, Safwat Hegazy, Abdel-Rahman el-Bar, Osama Yassin and Ahmed Aref.

On 14 August 2013, the army and police violently dispersed two pro-democracy sit-ins held by supporters of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in Cairo. Nearly 1,000 people were killed as a result, according to human rights groups.

