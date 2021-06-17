Sudan disappointed with outcomes of ties with Israel

Sudan is disappointed with the results of normalising relations with Israel and complained about insufficient investments in the fields of agriculture and technology, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported.

The channel quoted Sudanese officials as saying that the US has not yet fulfilled the promise to invest in Sudan, as it pledged during the announcement of normalising relations with Israel nine months ago.

The officials noted that signing the agreement had disputes between government members in Sudan, and economic investments would have helped market the deal to the public.

Last December, an official Israeli delegation arrived in Sudan for the first time since the start of the normalisation process.

The delegation was headed by former Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, who met with Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim and other government officials.

The discussions held by the two sides tackled political, security and economic issues, with a memorandum of understanding signed between the officials for the first time.

The Sudanese and Israeli officials discussed security stability in the region and agreed to deepen intelligence cooperation, while exploring the possibility of accepting Israel's membership in the Red Sea Council, which includes Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

