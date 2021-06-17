Turkey has strategic position to become green hydrogen exporter to Europe, EBRD bank says

Turkey's strategic position on the Southern Gas Corridor could help it become an exporter of green hydrogen to Europe, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) says, SP Global reports.

Cristian Carraretto, associate director of Green Economy and Climate Action at EBRD said that Europe is the driving force in terms of demand growth for hydrogen and this creates the opportunity for Turkey to utilise existing gas export routes to help meet European demand.

"Turkey has a number of existing interconnections. The Southern Gas Corridor is a route to bring hydrogen into European markets," he said, explaining that Turkey's record of rapid expansion of its renewables sector suggests that it could quickly develop a renewable hydrogen sector.

The Southern Gas Corridor, the European Commission's project to take Caspian Sea gas from the Black Sea region to Europe, was officially completed in February. The goal of the Southern Gas Corridor is to reduce Europe's dependency on Russian gas and add diverse sources of energy supply. It has secured Turkey's position as a reliable energy provider to Western countries.

READ: Without dialogue with Turkey, the EU's energy security is endangered