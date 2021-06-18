Haftar sends reinforcements to south Libya

Commander of the Sabha military region in southern Libya, Ahmad Al-Utaybi, revealed that armed troops affiliated with the militias of retired General Khalifa Haftar arrived in the city of Sabha from the east.

Al-Utaybi said in a statement to Al-Quds Al-Arabi that they included hundreds of armed vehicles.

He indicated that these factions are now stationed at Tamanhint Air Base, and forcibly evicted the inhabitants of the area, noting that these factions want to control the south of Libya entirely, as well as the oil ports.

The military official confirmed that the Sabha command contacted the Ministry of Defence of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Chief of Staff, but that "there was no response."

Al-Utaybi concluded by saying that the various fuel shipments sent by the Brega Oil Company to the Sabha warehouse go entirely to Haftar's militias and the citizens do not benefit from them in any way, urging the Libyan authorities to intervene.

