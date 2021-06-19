Saudi, Egypt form joint team to unify media vision

The Saudi minister confirmed that the world has become a mobile media outlet

Saudi acting Media Minister Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi announced the formation of a working group to develop a unified media vision with Egypt, stressing that there is an urgent need to unify the two countries' media horizons.

According to Al-Qasabi: "Lies, sedition, malicious people and those who target the Arabs, Egyptians and Saudis must be confronted with a media institution that aims at educating our sons and daughters to these media attacks, as we face media aggressions by educating our children."

The Saudi minister explained: "Every individual worldwide has become a mobile media station with a voice, image and content. The whole world is communicating with individuals in the Far East and the West by voice and image, as the globe lives in the now. Time is gold, and instant and direct broadcasting has become a reality."

On 11 June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Al-Sisi said at the time: "I was delighted to meet with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, and our meeting focused on discussing ways to develop joint relations between our two countries." Al-Sisi added: "The talks witnessed the convergence of visions regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern."

The Saudi crown prince's last announced visit to Egypt took place in March 2018, during which he met with Al-Sisi and signed numerous cooperation agreements in the field of environmental protection and pollution reduction. In addition to this, there was the establishment of a Saudi-Egypt investment fund and an executive programme agreement for joint cooperation to encourage investments.