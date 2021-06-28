Morocco: foreign minister expresses support for Libyan election

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs has said that his country supports Libyan efforts to prepare for the country's December general election.

Nasser Bourita was speaking to journalists in Rabat with the Prime Minister in the Libyan transitional government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, making an official visit to the Moroccan capital.

He noted that Dbeibeh's visit comes in the context of the continued communication between Morocco and Libya's legitimate institutions. "This is in line with the guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who stresses the importance of reinforcing contacts with Libyans and listening to their viewpoints on all issues of concern."

The senior Moroccan diplomat reiterated his country's hope that the election will help free Libya from foreign intervention. "Morocco is committed to the success of the Libyan institutions and the election in order to put an end to the foreign presence and to establish peace, stability, and development in the country," added Bourita.

This is Dbeibeh's first official visit to Morocco. Having met with Bourita, he is also set to meet with Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani and other Moroccan officials today.

READ: Libyans agree on most criteria for sovereign positions