US places Turkey on child soldiers list, further straining ties

The United States has placed Turkey on its list of countries involved in the practice of recruiting child soldiers, in a move that is set to further strain already-tense relations between the two.

In its annual 2021 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report released last week, Washington added Ankara to its Child Soldiers Prevention Act (CSPA) list of governments that it alleges participate in the recruitment and use of child soldiers.

By providing "tangible support" to the Sultan Murad Division, an opposition group operating in Syria which allegedly uses minors to fight, the US claimed in the report that Turkey is indirectly involved in the practice prohibited by international law.

Countries and governments placed on that list – including Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Yemen among others – are subject to certain restrictions such as the lack of security assistance and the ability to obtain commercial licenses for military equipment, unless granted with a presidential waiver.

It was not specified whether Turkey would also be subject to such restrictions, especially being the first fellow NATO member placed on the list, but it is predicted that security cooperation between Washington and Ankara is set to continue.

The designation comes amid the agreement between America and Turkey that Ankara should manage and maintain the security of the airport in the Afghan capital Kabul upon the withdrawal of US and NATO forces by September.

In a briefing following the report's release, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated: "When it comes to trafficking in persons, I would not want to link the report today with the constructive discussions we're engaging in with Turkey, in the context of Afghanistan or any other area of shared interest."

Calling Turkey a "very constructive and very helpful partner," Price added: "There is a potential for waivers that would come down from the president but that will happen, if it does, in the coming months."

Turkey hit back at the US' accusations of operational and financial support for the use of child soldiers, with its foreign ministry reportedly calling it a "striking example of hypocrisy, double standards."

It pointed out that Washington openly supports and aids the Kurdish militias such as the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have been found to forcibly recruit children into their ranks.

The foreign ministry added that it is "unacceptable that the US levies such allegations to Turkey, its close ally," and insisted that it is actively fighting against human trafficking and child recruitment. "Turkey is a signatory to leading treaties on children's rights and its track record is clear," it said.

