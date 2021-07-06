Saudi removes Hamas' call for release of Palestine prisoners from TV interview

Saudi-based TV channel Al Arabiya, removed a call made by Hamas Chief Abroad

for the kingdom to release Palestinian prisoners from its jails, Arabi21 reported today.

On Monday, Meshaal appeared on Al Arabiya for the first time in more than seven years. He said that his movement will not sever its relationship with any country in the region, "and we welcome a relationship with Saudi Arabia and any other country on the basis of Palestinian sovereignty."

While speaking on air, he called for Saudi Arabia to release Palestinian prisoners, including the Hamas representative in the kingdom and his son.

However, the station removed the clip calling for the release of prisoners from the interview when it added it to its YouTube channel.

Responding to a question regarding the movement's relations with Iran, Meshaal said: "The [Hamas] movement has not and will not belong to a specific axis in the region, and it is a resistance movement that needs the support of everyone."

"Hamas has opened up to all countries since its inception, and whoever opens its doors to us, we thank them and we will cooperate with them."

Mohammed Al-Khodari, 82, and his Hani have been detained in Saudi since early 2019. He suffers from prostate cancer and needs medical care which has not been provided to him in prison.

In April, security forces raided his house and interrogated his 70-year-old wife, Wejdan, forcing her to sign an undertaking that prevents her from talking about her husband's condition to the media and confiscating her phone.