Hamas: Ready for national unity to serve Palestine cause

Head of Hamas Political Bureau in Gaza Yahya Sinwar announced on Wednesday that his movement is ready for a national unity that serves the Palestinian cause.

Sinwar's remarks were delivered during a meeting with prominent Palestinian businessperson Munib Al-Masri, who visited Gaza, the Hamas website reported.

During the meeting, Sinwar and Al-Masri discussed several issues, including ways to promote the Palestinian national cause and the outcomes of the Sword of Jerusalem battle, based on a comprehensive political and national programme.

He also reiterated his movement's commitment to national unity to achieve the goals of the Palestinians, to realise their right to return and liberate their land.

Meanwhile, Al-Masri expressed his contentment with his discussion with Sinwar and pledged to continue his relentless efforts to promote national unity to collectively overcome the challenges facing Palestinians.

