Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Children in Silwan traumatised by Israel's ethnic cleansing policy

July 16, 2021 at 12:54 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Palestinian child is pictured in front of the family home in the predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem, on 9 November 2020. [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
A Palestinian child is pictured in front of the family home in the predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan in east Jerusalem, on 9 November 2020. [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
 July 16, 2021 at 12:54 pm

Palestinian children in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan have been traumatised by Israel's ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign, including threats to demolish their homes.

In a video report, the Maydan Al-Quds TV channel showed children who said they were afraid of displacement and are haunted by the idea of losing their homes and memories.

One child said: "Here, I used to water the plants, relax, sit, play and enjoy my time. After the demolition decision, I am afraid. I am afraid for myself, and I am afraid that the memories will disappear."

Another said: "I can't imagine that we will leave this house and not return to it again. The idea is very painful. I cannot believe we will lose our home."

"My grandchildren ask me many painful questions. They ask me how settlers have the right to force us out of the house and take over it, although it had been built by their grandfather," one grandmother said.

Many children have asked their parents where they will go if they are forced out of their homes but no one has an answer.

'Dad, don't cry': Palestinian prepares his home for demolition by Israel

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments