Tunisia MPs call to withdraw confidence from parliament speaker, his deputy

Tunisian lawmakers yesterday launched a petition to hold a vote of no-confidence against Parliament Speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, and his deputy, Samira Chaouachi, local Mosaïque FM Radio reported.

In their petition, the lawmakers held Ghannouchi and Chaouachi responsible for the parliament's mismanagement which led President Kais Saied to suspend its activities in July.

The deputies stressed that the petition is a "revival" of a previous petition that they had begun signing before the suspension of parliament.

The head of the Free Constitutional Party, Abir Moussi, described the withdrawal of confidence as "an absolute necessity".

