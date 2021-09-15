Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia MPs call to withdraw confidence from parliament speaker, his deputy

September 15, 2021 at 10:11 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Rached Ghannouchi, Tunisian parliament speaker and the head of the Ennahda Movement speaks during a panel in Tunis, Tunisia on January 12, 2021 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisian lawmakers yesterday launched a petition to hold a vote of no-confidence against Parliament Speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, and his deputy, Samira Chaouachi, local Mosaïque FM Radio reported.

In their petition, the lawmakers held Ghannouchi and Chaouachi responsible for the parliament's mismanagement which led President Kais Saied to suspend its activities in July.

The deputies stressed that the petition is a "revival" of a previous petition that they had begun signing before the suspension of parliament.

The head of the Free Constitutional Party, Abir Moussi, described the withdrawal of confidence as "an absolute necessity".

