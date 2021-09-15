Ukraine to order 24 Turkish drones

The Ukrainian government announced that it is planning to buy 24 more Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicles in the coming months, Anadolu Agency reports.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Valeriy Zaluzhny told news sites that his country is ready to order 24 more Bayraktar TB2 military drones from Turkey.

In 2019, Ukraine started test flights on Turkey's domestically-manufactured TB2 drones.

Last May, Poland became the first European country to buy Turkish drones.

Turkish defence technology company Baykar has sold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drone to Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Qatar and Libya. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in March that Saudi Arabia was also interested in buying Turkish drones.

