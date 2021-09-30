Hezbollah claims shooting down Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah today said it shot down an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle in southern Lebanon, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the group said its fighters downed the Israeli drone with "suitable weapons" in the Maryamin valley.

The Israeli army also admitted that one of its drone fell inside Lebanon.

"A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF (Israeli army) drone fell within Lebanese territory," an Israeli army spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the army is investigating the incident.

