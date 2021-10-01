Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel sends Gilboa prison escapees to different jails

October 1, 2021 at 9:08 am
The hearing of Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud al-Arida, Yakub Qaderi, and Mohammad Al-Arida held via video conference in Nazareth, Israel on 19 September 2021. Six Palestinian inmates had tunneled out of the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Sept. 6. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
 October 1, 2021 at 9:08 am

Israeli authorities yesterday transferred the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa maximum security prison in early September to solitary confinement in various prisons.

Lawyer Khaled Mahajna said in a statement that after occupation forces completed their investigations, they transferred the detainees to solitary confinement in different prisons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mahajna said the six prisoners will be indicted on Sunday, explaining that the legal battle against the security charges will begin.

On Wednesday Israeli authorities extended the detention of the six prisoners until Sunday. Five others have been accused of helping the prisoners and covering up their escape.

On 6 September the six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa maximum security prison, through a tunnel they dug under the prison floor. They were all recaptured within weeks.

