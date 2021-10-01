Israel sends Gilboa prison escapees to different jails

Israeli authorities yesterday transferred the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the Gilboa maximum security prison in early September to solitary confinement in various prisons.

Lawyer Khaled Mahajna said in a statement that after occupation forces completed their investigations, they transferred the detainees to solitary confinement in different prisons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mahajna said the six prisoners will be indicted on Sunday, explaining that the legal battle against the security charges will begin.

On Wednesday Israeli authorities extended the detention of the six prisoners until Sunday. Five others have been accused of helping the prisoners and covering up their escape.

On 6 September the six Palestinian prisoners escaped from the Gilboa maximum security prison, through a tunnel they dug under the prison floor. They were all recaptured within weeks.

