Tunisia's Ennahda rejects forming 'de facto government'

Tunisia's Ennahda movement yesterday slammed what it called a "de facto government led by Bouden."

In an official statement, the movement said that the formation of the Bouden government was "violating the Tunisian constitutional procedures."

"Losing government legitimacy will exacerbate the challenges and obstacles facing the government in dealing with national affairs and international partners," the statement read.

Ennahda pointed out that such action would "divide the Tunisian people, fuel conflict and undermine national unity."

The statement noted that the movement rejected the "suspension of the constitution and government institutions."

The political movement warned of what it described as the "danger of continuing to pressure the judiciary," calling for "respecting judicial independence so it could carry out its duties in protecting rights and freedoms."

OnÂ 25 July, Tunisian President Kais Saied citedÂ Article 80 of the constitutionÂ to dismiss Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi, freeze the work of parliament for 30 days, lift the immunity of ministers, and appoint himself as head of the executive authority until the formation of a new government.

This comes after violent protests broke out in several Tunisian cities criticising the government's handling of the economy and theÂ coronavirus. Demonstrators had called for parliament to be dissolved.

The majority of the country's political parties slammed the move as a "coup against the constitution" and the achievements of the 2011 revolution.

Saied appointed a new prime minister on 29 September, more than two months after the coup.

