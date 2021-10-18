Israel releases Palestinian prisoner Nisreen Abu Kamil 

Israeli authorities yesterday released a Palestinian prisoner, Nisreen Abu Kamil, after six years in prison.

Sources told local media that the authorities had refused to repatriate Abu Kamil to her family in the occupied Gaza Strip, under the pretext of "holding an Israeli identity card."

The 46-year-old Abu Kamil was prevented from returning to Gaza through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint.

During her detention, Abu Kamil was prevented from seeing her children. The year she was arrested, her youngest child was eight-months-old, and the eldest, Amira, was 11 years old.

