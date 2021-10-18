Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel releases Palestinian prisoner Nisreen Abu Kamil 

October 18, 2021 at 9:17 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A police officer keeps watch from an observation tower at the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on September 6, 2021 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
A police officer keeps watch from an observation tower at the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on September 6, 2021 [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
 October 18, 2021 at 9:17 am

Israeli authorities yesterday released a Palestinian prisoner, Nisreen Abu Kamil, after six years in prison.

Sources told local media that the authorities had refused to repatriate Abu Kamil to her family in the occupied Gaza Strip, under the pretext of "holding an Israeli identity card."

The 46-year-old Abu Kamil was prevented from returning to Gaza through the Beit Hanoun checkpoint.

During her detention, Abu Kamil was prevented from seeing her children. The year she was arrested, her youngest child was eight-months-old, and the eldest, Amira, was 11 years old.

READ: Hospitalised Palestinian prisoner enters 86th day of hunger strike

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Book your ticket for the launch of Writing Palestine - Celebrating 10 years of the Palestine Book Awards
Show Comments