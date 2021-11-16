Kordahi: Open to any solution for Lebanon's sake

Lebanese Information Minister, George Kordahi, said he's open to any solution that benefits the country and restores its relations with Gulf states.

"I don't want my resignation to be a shot in the air that does not lead to any result," Kordahi told local MTV.

He stressed that he was not "stubbornly clinging to the ministry," in reference to his post, adding that he was hoping for Lebanon "to restore its relations with the Gulf states."

Relations between Lebanon and the Gulf countries soured in recent weeks after footage filmed in August showed Kordahi – who was appointed information minister the following month – describing the war against Yemen as one of aggression by the Saudi-led coalition, branding the conflict as "futile" and saying the Houthis were acting in "self-defence".

This has led to Gulf states withdrawing their envoys from Lebanon and expelling Beirut's representatives from their countries. Trade and other ties have also been affected.

