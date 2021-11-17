Israel: former police chief sentenced for sexual misconduct

The former head of the Israeli police service in Jerusalem has been sentenced for sexual misconduct, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday. Nissan Shaham was also accused of fraud and breach of trust, and will apparently serve just 10 months in prison, starting on 30 December.

Shaham was convicted in April 2019 for misconduct involving several female officers under his command, the newspaper reported. It also pointed out that the ruling overturned a verdict the previous year, which only convicted him of the lesser charge of carrying out an indecent act.

According to the Israeli daily, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal against Shaham's prison sentence on Monday. His lawyers are expected to file a request for a further hearing on the basis of a disagreement between the judges over the breach of trust conviction.

In addition to 10 months in prison, Shaham will be on probation for five months and must pay a fine of $2,400. He was also ordered to compensate two of the victims with an amount of $480, and a third victim with $160.

READ: Domestic violence against women in Israel rises 315% in 2020