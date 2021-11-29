Tunisia: death threat against labour union chief

An extremist has issued a death threat against the Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Noureddine Taboubi. The threat was made in a popular cafe near Tunis.

"Taboubi was subjected today to an explicit death threat against himself and his family by a person who approached him directly in a public space and swore in front of everyone present that he would kill him soon," the union's spokesperson, Ghassan Algosaibi, said on Facebook.

He added that the man was "armed" and noted that he was holding a copy of the Qur'an as he issued his murderous threat. According to the union's assistant secretary, Hafeez Hafeez, the armed man was a "Salafi".

Tunisia is currently experiencing a turbulent political period, prompting some observers and officials to warn of "terrorist operations". In recent days, the Tunisian authorities thwarted an attack carried out by an extremist against a security patrol in front of the interior ministry building.

