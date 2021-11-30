Algeria: president renews support for Palestinian people

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune renewed on Monday his country's support for the Palestinians and their rights, calling for the international community to bear the responsibility for protecting the Palestinian choice of an independent, sovereign state.

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Tebboune said that the Israeli occupation continues "ignoring" international legitimacy, imposing stringent measures, evading its obligations and turning its back on all agreements in order to undermine the creation of a Palestinian state.

"This occasion bears recognition of historic oppression against the persistent Palestinian people who have been fighting for the sake of their usurped rights," Wafa news agency reported Tebboune as saying. "The situation in Palestine necessitates that the international community should exert more efforts to fulfil its mission regarding the defence of international order and law."

The Algerian official stressed that the UN Security Council should work on "questioning" the occupation which commits flagrant violations against the Palestinians, who are in need for international protection. "My country reiterates that there is no solution for the Palestinian issue without the Palestinians themselves. Algeria is sticking to the Arab Peace Initiative."

Tebboune called for the international community to "correct" its policies and "give up double standards" regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict. He also stressed the need to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to commit to international legitimacy as this would lead to "regional peace and security."

