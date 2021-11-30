Miss France tests positive for covid after arriving in Israel

Miss France Clémence Botino tested positive for coronavirus shortly after arriving in Israel to participate in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, Israel Hayom reported.

The paper quoted informed sources as saying that Botino was taken in an ambulance to a government isolation hotel yesterday morning and she will most likely miss the competition on 12 December in Eilat.

The Miss Universe Organisation said all those who came in contact with the contestant are being alerted and advised to isolate as well.

Most of the competition's 80 contestants are already in Israel.

Israel has recently imposed fresh restrictions on travel following the emergence of the new Omicronof variant of the virus.

