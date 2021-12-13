Mo Salah wins 2021 Africa Player of the Year award

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) yesterday announced that the Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah had won the Africa Player of the Year award for 2021.

The IFFHS released a photo on its website displaying Salah receiving the award which comes among several awards conferred by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Salah has been one of the best players in the world in the past few years, winning two Golden Boots, and becoming the highest-scoring player in one season in the history of the Premier League. Experts say that he is experiencing his "golden year," scoring 21 goals and nine assists in only 22 games with the Liverpool FC club.

The Egyptian star is currently ranked as the top scorer in the English Premier League with 14 goals, surpassing the Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy with five goals.

Along Salah, the Algerian Manchester City player, Riyad Mahrez, also won the IFFHS' Best Playmaker award, the Senegalese Chelsea netkeeper, Edouard Mendy, was named the Best Goalkeeper, and the South African Pitso Mosimane, coach of the Egyptian Al-Ahly's FC, was crowned the Best Club Coach award.

