Turkey, Pakistan top military officials discuss regional security

The visiting Turkish land forces head met with the Pakistani army chief on Monday to discuss various issues, including defense cooperation and regional security, reports Anadolu Agency.

The meeting between Lt. Gen. Veli Tarakci, the chief of General Staff of Turkish Land Forces, and Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at the army headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi.

According to a statement by the Pakistani army, the duo addressed the issues of regional security, mainly Afghanistan, and mutual interests between the two countries, especially the defense and security collaboration.

Bajwa, for his part, underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, stressing the need for "sincere" international efforts to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Both sides agreed to improve work, particularly in areas of training and counter-terrorism, the statement further said.

Tarakci appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan's situation and its special efforts for border management and regional stability.

"We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities," Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Ankara and Islamabad have increased defense and military cooperation in recent years.

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract with Turkish state-owned defense contractor ASFAT for the acquisition of four Turkish-built MILGEM corvettes.

According to the plan, two corvettes will be built in Turkey and the next two will be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer.

Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world which can build, design and maintain warships using its national capabilities.