Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village in Nablus

Backed by the Israeli army, a group of extremist Israeli Jewish settlers attacked on Wednesday evening the village of al Lubban ash Sharqiya, south of the West Bank city of Nablus.

Anadolu reported that head of the village council, Yaqoub Owais, said dozens of extremist Jewish settlers, under Israeli army protection, stormed the village from the main entrance and attacked residents.

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation forces have taken control over the main entrance and turned it into a military checkpoint.

The Israeli occupation forces stationed at the entrance of the village stood idle when the extremist Jewish settlers stormed the Palestinian village.

A source told Wafa news agency that instead of warding off the settlers, the Israeli army joined them and fired tear gas canisters at Palestinian villagers.

One Palestinian youth was wounded after he was struck on the shoulder with a tear gas canister, Wafa reported.

Extremist Israeli settlers' violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli authorities.

They often coordinate their raids and assaults against the Palestinian with Israeli occupation forces, who provide them with cover and protection.

READ: Israel minister threatened by extremist settlers