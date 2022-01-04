Hamas: No reconciliation in light of PA's security ties with Israel

Hamas will not reconcile with anyone who believes in security cooperation with Israel, a member of the organisation's political bureau said yesterday.

Speaking to Al-Watan Voice, Mahmoud Al-Zahar said: "The message of Hamas is very clear: Resistance is winning even if Hamas vanished… The liberation of Palestine is a fact which will materialise soon."

"We resist the Israeli occupation of Palestine and we resist the Israeli aggression on Palestinian prisoners, Jerusalem and worshippers."

He stressed that the Palestinian resistance has the right to use "all forms of resistance mandated by international laws and conventions, including armed resistance."

Regarding the prisoners, he said: "Liberating the prisoners is a sacred issue for us, and we will use any means to liberate them."

