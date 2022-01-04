Iraq's population exceeds 41m

Iraq's population reached 41.19 million in 2021, the Ministry of Planning announced yesterday. "The total population is made up of about 51 per cent of men and about 49 per cent women," the ministry said in a statement.

It pointed out that 69.9 per cent of the population live in urban areas, while the remaining 30.1 per cent were in rural areas.

"The capital Baghdad is the most densely populated province, with an estimated population of 8,780,422 people, representing some 21.3 per cent of Iraq's total population," the statement noted.

