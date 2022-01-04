Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq's population exceeds 41m

January 4, 2022 at 3:04 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
A picture shows a busy street in Baghdad on 12 April 2021 [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images]
A picture shows a busy street in Baghdad on 12 April 2021 [AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/Getty Images]
 January 4, 2022 at 3:04 pm

Iraq's population reached 41.19 million in 2021, the Ministry of Planning announced yesterday. "The total population is made up of about 51 per cent of men and about 49 per cent women," the ministry said in a statement.

It pointed out that 69.9 per cent of the population live in urban areas, while the remaining 30.1 per cent were in rural areas.

"The capital Baghdad is the most densely populated province, with an estimated population of 8,780,422 people, representing some 21.3 per cent of Iraq's total population," the statement noted.

READ: Drone attack on US base foiled, Iraqi security sources say

Categories
IraqMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments