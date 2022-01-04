Israel is not against a 'good' nuclear deal with Iran

Israel is not against a deal between Iran and world powers, but it wants a "good" one, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said last week.

"At the end of the day, of course there could be a good deal — we know the parameters," he added. "But is that currently expected to happen in this dynamic? No, because you need a much stronger position [from world leaders]. Iran is holding very weak cards, but the world is acting as if it's negotiating from a position of strength."

"We are not automatic naysayers. We're taking a practical approach," Bennett said during an interview with Army Radio. "Unlike others, we're not looking to fight for the sake of fighting; rather, we're trying to bring a result."

This came one day after Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tweeted: "Israel does not oppose any agreement. A good agreement is good. We will oppose an agreement that has no possibility of real oversight."

"Iran cannot become a nuclear state. We prefer to cooperate internationally, but if necessary, we will act alone. Play on our own for our safety," he added.

He reiterated his views yesterday, saying: "The prime minister, defence minister and I said that we are not against any agreement; a good deal is a good thing. There is an intense discussion of what a good deal entails. In that discussion, we are at the table. The world, including the involved parties, is listening – including this morning."

The eighth round of nuclear talks began in the Austrian capital Vienna on 28 December. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the 2015 agreement in 2018 and imposed unprecedented sanction of the Islamic Republic. Iran has since reduced its compliance with the nuclear deal, known as JCPOA.