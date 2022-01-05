Attacks in Idlib by Russian warplane left 300,000 civilians without water

Russian warplanes have bombed a pumping station that provides water to Idlib in north-western Syria, left 300,000 civilians without water, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.

Russian Sukhoi jets dropped bombs in Idlib and several surrounding villages on 2 January.

"Reliable sources said that Russian fighter jets have so far carried out nearly 10 air strikes targeting the vicinity of Al-Sheikh Yusuf village in western Idlib countryside, the vicinity of the central prison near Idlib city, and the vicinity of Sejer water station, which feeds Idlib city and its western villages, leaving the station out of action as pipes have been damaged," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Idlib Water Works Director, Cemel Diyben, said that the site in question serves more than 300,000 people, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ibrahim Zeer, an Idlib resident, said that Russian warplanes have increased their attacks on infrastructure facilities.

"About 300,000-400,000 people will be deprived of water in Idlib. The people do not have the purchasing power, anyway. The struggle for survival of civilians is growing day by day." Zeer said.

The United Nations announced yesterday that Idlib continues to suffer at the hands of the Bashar Al-Assad regime and its backer, Russia.

The Idlib region is home to nearly 3 million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country.

READ: Syria war killed over 3,700 in 2021, the lowest number in a decade