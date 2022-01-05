Over 70 historical artefacts seized in Turkey

Gendarmerie forces seized over 70 historical objects in an operation in north-western Kocaeli province, the governor's office said, and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

A total of 77 bronze coins and a Virgin Mary statue, believed to be from Hellenistic and Greek periods, were found in a vehicle stopped in the Korfez district. A judicial investigation was launched against two suspects.

Modern-day Turkey has been home to many ancient civilisations and, hence, is rich in relics. This has attracted smugglers who often plunder tombs and other archaeological sites.

