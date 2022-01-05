Palestinian Resistance pushed occupation to accept release of Abu Hawash

Aisha Harbiyat, wife of Palestinian prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawash, said on Wednesday that threats of Palestinian resistance from Gaza pushed Israeli occupation to agree on releasing her husband, Quds Press reported.

"The Israeli occupation proposed on Tuesday releasing my husband in April, but he refused it and continued his hunger strike," Harbiyat said.

"Hours later," she said, "the occupation proposed releasing him on 26 February, but we did not accept unless after getting an official agreement from the court."

She said that the lawyer of the PLO's Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Committee,, Jawad Polis, informed that there are official guarantees on the date of Hisham's release. "Therefore, he stopped his hunger strike," she said.

Harbiyat reiterated that her husband was happy with his "victory" because he "could break the pride of the Israeli occupation."

At the same time, she said about his family: "We were happy because the 140 days passed with much pain because we expected his death, especially when his health condition deteriorated critically."

She also noted that the Israeli occupation attempted to break his strike in order to deter any more individual strikes, but the occupation failed.

Hisham, according to his wife, is currently being exposed to intensive medical examinations and is to undergo several body and brain tests on Thursday.

On Tuesday evening, Abu Hawash ended his 141-day hunger strike after reaching a deal with the Israeli occupation, which agreed to end his administrative detention on 26 February.

