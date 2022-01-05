Right-wing Israeli attacks Palestinian journalist

Palestinian video journalist Faiz Abu Rmeleh was attacked by a right-wing Israeli protester today as he covered events on the ground outside the hospital where hunger striker Hisham Abu Hawash is being held.

Abu Hawash agreed to end his 141-day hunger strike yesterday after Israeli authorities agreed to release him on 26 February. He has been held since 27 October 2020 without charge or trial.

Anadolu video journalist Abu Rmeleh was covering protests outside the Assaf Harofeh Hospital when Israelis attacked him, causing him to fall to the ground with a head injury. He was later taken to hospital.

Though there was a strong police presence outside the hospital the assailant was not captured and his identity remains unknown.

The attack was captured during a live broadcast on Al-Ghad TV with the man seen with his face covered, an Israeli flag tied around his neck verbally abusing and beating the journalist.

