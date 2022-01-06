Israel education is in chaos, official says

Head of Secondary School Teachers Organisation (SSTO) Ran Erez said yesterday that the education system in Israel is experiencing unprecedented chaos, Sama news agency reported.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan, Erez said that Israel had never experienced such comprehensive chaos in the education system even in its hardest times.

During the 1967 War, he told Kan, Israel was led by one person, but now, there is more than one leader for the education system.

Today, he said, there are many views regarding the education system, stressing that this reflects a lack of credibility in the education system.

