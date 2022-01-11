Abbas discusses Palestinian developments with Egyptian President

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Tuesday, discussed with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Palestinian political developments as well as bilateral relations, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister, on Twitter described the meeting between Abbas and Al-Sisi as "positive, constructive and detailed."

According to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA, Abbas also briefed Al-Sisi on "Israel's violations against the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, including against the holy sites in East Jerusalem."

The Palestinian President also congratulated Al-Sisi on the organisation of the 4th World Youth Forum held in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh resort.

For his part, Al-Sisi confirmed Egypt's support for the Palestinian cause.

Abbas arrived in Egypt on Sunday at the invitation of Al-Sisi to attend the World Youth Forum.

