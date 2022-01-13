One injured in double suicide bombings in northern Syria

A civilian was injured in two separate suicide bombings in northern Syria on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The suicide bombers detonated themselves in the Al-Bab and Afrin regions, cleared of terrorists by Turkish forces in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

The two terrorists that carried out the bombings were both killed in the botched attacks, which caused material damage besides the single injury, according to preliminary reports.

Local security forces have launched an investigation into the attacks.

