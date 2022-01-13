PFLP: PLO's Central Council will not meet despite bribes offered

Zulfikar Suergo, member of the Central Committee of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), stressed yesterday that the PLO's Central Council will not hold a meeting despite temptations offered to member parties, Quds Press reported.

"A Central Council session will not be held soon because it is planned to fit only Mahmoud Abbas' measures," Suergo said.

He added that meetings were held with PLO member factions who were offered bribes, including the resumption of financial payments, in order to accept the conditions for holding a session.

"Abbas wants to hold the Central Council to create an umbrella for his political manoeuvres, which took the Palestinian cause to a dead-end," he said.

Suergo revealed that Abbas wants the Central Council meeting to approve the understandings he agreed on with Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, improve the Palestinian Authority's relations with the US and return to negotiations with the occupation state in the face of rising popular resistance in the West Bank.

He stressed that the Central Council "must include all the Palestinian factions", adding that the PFLP needs "guarantees that holding the Central Council's meeting will have real outcomes."

"So far, we have not felt any tangible steps made by Abbas."

On Sunday, the PLO announced the postponement of the meeting of the Central Council which was slated to take place on 20 January, citing Abbas' travel engagement as the reason for the delay.

READ: Mahmoud Abbas begins 17th year as Palestinian President