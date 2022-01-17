Portuguese / Spanish / English

Six Iranian revolutionary guards killed in attack in Syrian desert

January 17, 2022
Iranian Revolutionary Guards march during a parade commemorating the 31st anniversary of Iran-Iraq war on September 22, 2011 in Tehran, Iran [Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images]
Iranian Revolutionary Guards march during a parade commemorating the 31st anniversary of Iran-Iraq war on September 22, 2011 in Tehran, Iran [Kaveh Kazemi / Getty Images]
Six members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRG) were killed and more than 14 others were injured on Saturday evening in an armed attack in the Syrian desert, AlWASL news site reported.

The site quoted field sources as saying that the attack took place while the convoy was heading from Damascus International Airport' towards the Palmyra desert in the Homs countryside, noting that the convoy consisted of ten four-wheel drive vehicles loaded with militants, in addition to two armoured vehicles and a vehicle loaded with weapons and ammunition".

According to the site, armed militants targeted the convoy after it had crossed the city of Al-Dameer using machine guns and anti-aircraft guns, while clashes continued for about 20 minutes.

The attackers fled deep into the desert after killing six militants, including an Iranian field commander named Hajj Jabbar Abu Farshad, in addition to the injury of more than 14 members of varying degrees and causing material damages.

Following the attack, the Iranian militias cordoned off the place, and launched a broad combing campaign after bringing in huge reinforcements from the Damascus and Homs countryside.

Since the beginning of this year, the Iranian militias have been subjected to several attacks by militants believed to be affiliated with the Islamic State militant group.

