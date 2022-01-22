Turkish charities providing free health services in Somalia

Two Turkish humanitarian organisations joined hands to provide free medical treatment and perform surgeries in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) and Doctors Worldwide Turkey (Yeryüzü doktorları) examined 353 people and conducted 74 surgeries in Mogadishu in December, the Turkish state-run Charity said in a statement on Friday.

"Necessary anaesthesia devices and some medical equipment were brought from Turkey. Theoretical and practical training was also given to assistants, nurses and anaesthesia technicians, as well as specialist doctors in general surgery and ENT branches," the statement added.

TIKA has been active in the Horn of Africa country since 2011, conducting humanitarian and developmental activities, building schools, roads, mosques and other infrastructure projects.

Doctors Worldwide Turkey's Mogadishu health centre has been serving people in Somalia since 2019.

In 2021, 11,627 people were examined and 10,123 were supported, the doctors' organisation said in a statement on Friday, adding: "We provided ultrasound services to 1,464 people."

"In our centre, where we started offering nutritional health services in October, we provided nutritional services to 748 people and nutritional therapy to 62 people," the statement said.