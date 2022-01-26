Report: Israel faces 3 strategic challenges

Israel faces three main threats in 2022 equal in their severity, the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) announced yesterday.

INSS explained that the challenges were "Iran and its nuclear activity, the Palestinian arena, and the domestic front."

On Iran, INSS said that the Islamic Republic represented the "most serious external threat to Israel, first and foremost due to its quest to achieve military nuclear capability."

It also pointed out that the Palestinian issue was not a "secondary arena that can be contained by empty delusions about limiting the conflict."

The independent institute also warned of what it described as "signs of a serious social problem emerging due to polarization, rifts, tensions, and extremism, in addition to the erosion of trust in [Israeli] government institutions."

"The main challenge is to define an integrated way of dealing with all three [challenges]," the report added, stressing that Israel lacked an "integrated, consistent, and long-term strategic approach with respect to the challenges it faces."

The institute noted that the report was presented to the Israeli President Isaac Herzog along with some "policy recommendations."

