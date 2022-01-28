Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli forces injure 26 Palestinians in anti-settlement rallies

January 28, 2022 at 7:03 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli security forces prevent Israeli peace activists, international solidarity activists, and Palestinian farmers from planting olive trees in the Palestinian village of Burin near the Jewish settlement Har Brakha, south of Nablus, on 12 February 2021. [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli security forces prevent Israeli peace activists, international solidarity activists, and Palestinian farmers from planting olive trees in the Palestinian village of Burin near the Jewish settlement Har Brakha, south of Nablus, on 12 February 2021. [JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
 January 28, 2022 at 7:03 pm

At least 26 Palestinians sustained injuries when Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies on Friday in different areas in the northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 26 Palestinians, including a doctor, in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city.

It added that 13 Palestinians, who were treated in the field, were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 13 others suffered tear gas inhalation.

READ: Israel bars entry of warm clothes into unheated cells of Palestinian detainees

The statement added that Israeli forces also shot at an ambulance, injuring a doctor who was treating an injured Palestinian.

On a weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments