Israeli forces injure 26 Palestinians in anti-settlement rallies

At least 26 Palestinians sustained injuries when Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets and tear gas shells to disperse rallies on Friday in different areas in the northern occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medical teams treated 26 Palestinians, including a doctor, in the villages of Beita and Beit Dajan, and southern and eastern Nablus city.

It added that 13 Palestinians, who were treated in the field, were injured by rubber-coated bullets and 13 others suffered tear gas inhalation.

READ: Israel bars entry of warm clothes into unheated cells of Palestinian detainees

The statement added that Israeli forces also shot at an ambulance, injuring a doctor who was treating an injured Palestinian.

On a weekly basis, Palestinians hold demonstrations against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the West Bank, especially in Beita, Beit Dajan and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.