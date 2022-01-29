Libya: Differences over presidential, parliamentary elections

Libya has been caught up in differences over the presidential and parliamentary elections roadmap, Al-Khaleej Online reported on Friday.

According to media reports, there are three scenarios for the elections: heading to presidential and parliamentary elections on the same law, putting off the elections after modifying the Constitution, or forming a government and merging the military and security institutions before the elections.

Parliament backs the first scenario, and the High Council of State rejects it, while many Libyan sides reject the other scenarios.

On Wednesday, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Special Advisor on Libya Stephanie Williams said she had met with many presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Williams posted on Twitter: "I renewed my call to the House of Representatives, the High Council of State, the Government of National Unity and other concerned institutions and parties to listen to the will of their people and put the elections firmly back on track."

The UN envoy stated that this should be done: "Through a consensual path and a clear timeline that can lead to elections in the shortest possible timeframe."

Meanwhile, she said she had met with the "410" Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration (DDR) Committee in Tripoli'sAbu Sitta Naval Base.

She added that she was briefed by the committee's head, Major General Mahmoud Ben Yezza, on the work of the committee and its plans to reintegrate armed formations/supporting forces on an individual basis across the country, in state institutions as well as in the private sector.

Williams reiterated that the DDR officials reassured her that Libya could accommodate all individuals under the DDR programme, but this requires stability and an end to foreign interference.

At the same time, presidential candidate Saif Al-Islam Al-Gaddafi announced on Thursday an initiative that includes carrying out parliamentary elections and delaying presidential elections.

"Electing parliament first will lead the country to avoid war and division, as well as helping to sort the issues related to the presidential elections and modifying the laws," a statement issued by his lawyer indicated.