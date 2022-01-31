Turkey is 'credible and important ally,' says NATO official

A NATO official has confirmed Turkey's role as a "credible and important" ally, dispelling rumours of Ankara's expulsion from the alliance.

According to the London-based news outlet, Middle East Eye, a European NATO official told it on the condition of anonymity that "Turkey is showing itself to be a credible and important ally" during the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

As tensions continue to mount in Ukraine between NATO and Russia, Turkey has maintained its largely neutral and mediatory stance, despite having supplied Kyiv with armed combat drones and warning Moscow against conducting an invasion of the country.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that the Turkish government's offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine was being considered by the two adversaries.

The unnamed NATO official praised Ankara's ability to hold its neutral position, saying, "You can see some elements of tension between countries in Europe [over Ukraine], but Turkey hasn't been one of those actors".

They acknowledged that while "it doesn't shy away from publicly presenting differences it might have with alliance members, when it comes to the hardcore part of NATO business, Turkey has not been a stumbling block."

The official's comments contradict the view long held amongst many that Turkey is on the brink of expulsion from the alliance, as it has launched its own foreign policy initiatives by intervening in Syria and Libya, as well as clashing with fellow NATO members, Greece and France, in the eastern Mediterranean in recent years.

Much of the controversy also stemmed from Ankara's growing relations with Moscow over the years, which the United States and Western nations saw as a threat to the alliance. Turkey, however, has consistently stressed that its relations with Russia and its purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-missile defence system do not breach any NATO security measures.

Last week, Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterated that there "should be no doubt" about his country honouring "its commitments as a NATO ally".

Regarding those relations with Moscow, the official said "Turkey puts a premium on talking with Russia," but that it "fulfils all of its obligations as a NATO member". They confirmed that "by the narrow confines of [the NATO treaty]," Turkey is allowed to "do a lot in terms of its own defence and national policy".

